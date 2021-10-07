Flat Creek Habitat Improvement Project to Begin

Game & Fish to begin habitat work for fish in Flat Creek

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with several partners, will be improving fish habitat on Flat Creek south of Jackson. The project is scheduled to begin in early October and go through December. The project is designed to restore the creek channel by making it narrower and deeper with more meanders and willows. Additionally, the goal is to create a combination of riffles and deep pools. The riffles, with fast-moving water, will create clean gravels for fish spawning habitat while deep pools with associated willows will provide hiding cover and cooler water when air temperatures rise. Another overall benefit of the project is to improve water quality by sloping any vertical eroding banks and planting native vegetation, which will reduce the amount of sediment in the stream. All of the planned improvements will provide habitat for both fish and wildlife.

There are many partners on the project including Trout Unlimited, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Teton Conservation District, Jackson Hole One Fly, the Lockhart Family, Alder Environmental, Nelson Engineering, Clearwater Restoration, Teton County, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Jackson Hole Land Trust to name a few.

- WGFD -