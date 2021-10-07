Letter to Congress: Protecting Kids Online

Social media has its advantages, but there is more to be understood about the harmful effects it has on young people: the increased mental distress, bullying, contemplation of suicide, and other self harm. AG Reyes is part of a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general who are sending support of the social media hearings in the Senate seeking to know more about the mental health harms to children when they use social media.

From the letter: “As enforcers of our jurisdictions’ consumer protection laws, we find it deeply troubling that Facebook and other social media platforms seek to increase user engagement by conscripting our nation’s youth despite known harms to children and adolescents.”

Read the letter here.

Related