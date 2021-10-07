Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,195 in the last 365 days.

Letter to Congress: Protecting Kids Online

Social media has its advantages, but there is more to be understood about the harmful effects it has on young people: the increased mental distress, bullying, contemplation of suicide, and other self harm. AG Reyes is part of a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general who are sending support of the social media hearings in the Senate seeking to know more about the mental health harms to children when they use social media.

From the letter: “As enforcers of our jurisdictions’ consumer protection laws, we find it deeply troubling that Facebook and other social media platforms seek to increase user engagement by conscripting our nation’s youth despite known harms to children and adolescents.”

Read the letter here.

Related

You just read:

Letter to Congress: Protecting Kids Online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.