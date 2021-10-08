How Navigating Cancer Has Become A Driving Force for Clinical Innovation

With the new appointment of Navigating Cancer's Chief Clinical Officer position, the platform continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions for oncology care.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of oncology continues to evolve rapidly. To fuel and urge a continuous course of innovation, Navigating Cancer has pledged to keep finding new, better ways to improve the patient experience, help lower patient costs, and drive more equitable outcomes. To lead this effort, Navigating Cancer has announced the addition of a Chief Clinical Officer position to its leadership team.

Amila Patel, PharmD, BCOP, has been named to fill the role. Patel holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Houston and completed her oncology residency training at Moffitt Cancer Center. Patel’s impressive resume includes a multi-year term at Flatiron Health. There, she led a 13-person clinical oncology team responsible for clinical content development and guidance related to their provider products. Before Flatiron, she held the position of clinical oncology pharmacist at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and adjunct clinical instructor at the University of Washington.

The announcement of Patel’s promotion follows Navigating Cancer’s pattern of spearheading out-of-the-box thinking to fill gaps in oncology care. When the company launched, its founders sought to transform oncology care on every level.

Throughout the years, Navigating Cancer has fulfilled its mission to champion and elevate the patient experience through uncommon solutions to commonplace problems. Navigating Cancer is filling an important role in the healthcare community during a time that has placed excessive pressure on healthcare providers. Navigating Cancer’s PRO (patient-reported outcome) driven platform, offers a patient-centered digital experience that helps patients stay up to date with their symptom and medication management–enabling a proactive and on-demand care experience–outside of the clinic. Providers and cancer care programs utilizing Navigating Cancer’s technology have reported improved patient-provider communication, satisfaction, and reduced costs.

Raising the Bar on Cancer Treatment, Research, and Innovation

Patel’s ongoing work continues to advance Navigating Cancer’s mission forward and shape the direction of its digital products and solutions. Notes Patel about the part she plays within the corporation: “I spend most of my days working with our team of data scientists, product managers, and clinicians to answer research questions related to our dataset and develop novel solutions for our practices.” Not surprisingly, Patel uses her extensive education and background to drive Navigating Cancer’s research agenda, instill clinical perspectives across the business, and establish trusted relationships with physicians.

When asked to describe her goals for the company’s future, Patel talks about both the rewards and challenges of what she and her teammates are trying to achieve. “There’s plenty of talk about disrupting the healthcare system through digital health, as well as skepticism around the feasibility of implementing these tools and their potential to drive greater health inequities,” she admits. “Health inequities are created when the people making decisions don't represent the populations they are intended to serve. Disruption requires us to think and act differently. Having the opportunity to work alongside thought-leaders and clinician champions to drive forward innovation to solve these problems has been such an exciting and rewarding experience for me.”

This passion comes through as Patel describes Navigating Cancer’s recent study with Duke’s School of Medicine surfacing racial disparities in head and neck cancer (HNC) pain management. “When we realize the true potential of a connected and diverse patient population, we can improve outcomes for all patients.”

With Patel on board in a clinical capacity, Navigating Cancer will continue to drive industry innovation to ensure improved quality of life for over one million patients and the thousands of providers who care for them.

