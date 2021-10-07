DNR enforcement actions for October 7

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Clarke County City of Osceola Comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; complete construction of the wastewater treatment facility upgrades necessary to comply with its permit by Jan. 1, 2024; submit a construction progress report by Dec.1 of every year until the facility upgrades are complete; and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

Clayton County Three Rivers FS Company Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the State; provide documentation that all storm water was legally disposed of from the Elkader Three Rivers; and pay a $6,000.00 administrative penalty.

Crawford County Malachi Schroeder Submit an original manure management plan; submit filing fee, indemnity fee, and compliance fee and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County Feedlot Services Company/Fred Roane Submit a list of liquid and solid material sources prior to land application; discontinue the land application of all putrescible products; cease illegal disposal of solid waste and comply with all solid waste and land application laws in the future; ensure all trucks used to haul bi-products are properly equipped and maintained to prevent leachate leaks; do not stockpile paunch manure without prior approval; construct total containment for the open cattle feedlot; utilize a nutrient management plan for the manure produced at the feedlot; maintain land application records of all solid and liquid manure produced at the feedlot; and pay a $9,000 administrative penalty.