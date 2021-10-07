Cost Share Available to Landowners Near Duck and Elk Rivers

NASHVILLE –Landowners can increase the value of their land, enhance water quality, and maintain healthy woods with the Duck and Elk Watershed Initiative. The cost share application is open for landowners in the 13-county watershed until Oct. 29, 2021. Counties include Bedford, Coffee, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, and Williamson.

“Improving forests and watersheds with this initiative protects land and the landowner,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Activities associated with the Duck and Elk Rivers can increase land value and I encourage landowners to contact their Area Forester to get started on a site visit and plan of action.”

Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) conducts free site visits and consults on an action plan for improving the watershed. Eligible activities range from tree planting, forest improvement, invasive plant management, and prescribed burning. The action plan should be implemented January through May 2022.

The Duck and Elk Rivers rank as two of the highest aquatic conservation priorities in Tennessee. These river systems boast a high number of aquatic species. Rich biodiversity and critical aquatic habitat drive efforts to improve property in the 13-county Elk and Duck Rivers watershed.

Landowner participation in forestry activities meet some eligibility requirements of forest certification through the American Tree Farm System (ATFS). Full certification confirms compliance with sustainability standards established by the ATFS, the United States' oldest family forest certification program.

Contact your local TDF Area Forester to take advantage of the Duck and Elk Watershed Initiative. An Area Forester directory can be found here: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/agriculture/documents/forestry/AgForAreaForesterMap.pdf.