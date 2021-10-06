2021-10-06 13:50:51.773 Holidays Come Early For $300,000 Winner

Submit Release
A Cole County Scratchers player experienced some holiday magic a couple of months early when he uncovered a $300,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Merry Money” Scratchers ticket.

The winner purchased the ticket at Everyday Convenience, 5408 Business 50 West in Jefferson City, and discovered how much he’d won after scratching the ticket in his car.

Merry Money,” and all other holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.

Look for five new gift-able holiday Scratchers tickets starting the week of Oct. 11, including the return of the see-through “Holiday Cash” ticket!

