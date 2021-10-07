I-275 update: 7 a.m. Friday ramp closures at I-275/I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport; and weekend work with one lane open on I-275 and ramps closing at I-96/M-14

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Livonia Plymouth Romulus

ROADWAYS: I-275 I-94 I-96 M-14 5 Mile Road 6 Mile Road Newburgh Road

PROJECT DETAILS: The continuation of the demolition of the 5 Mile Road bridge over I-275 continues this weekend with traffic down to one lane in each direction. The west end of the 5 Mile Road bridge was mostly completed last weekend and southbound I-275 will be reduced to one lane this weekend to install 'false decking' under the bridge so work can continue with live traffic underneath. The east end of the 5 Mile Road bridge will be worked on this weekend and requires northbound I-275 traffic to be reduced to one lane with I-96 and M-14 closures.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS FOR BRIDGE/RAMP WORK:

7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 - 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4: -Southbound I-275 from Ecorse Road to I-94 will have one lane open.

7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 - late October: -Northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed. -Westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 - Saturday morning (estimate 4-8 a.m. depending on demolition): -Northbound I-275 from Ann Arbor Road to 5 Mile Road will have one lane open. -Eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed -Westbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-275 will have one ramp lane open. -Newburgh Road to westbound I-96 will be closed. (does this reopen Sat am or Mon am?)

4 a.m. - 8 a.m. estimate, Saturday, Oct. 2 - 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4: -Westbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed. -Eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 will be reopened.

6 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Southbound I-275 from 7 Mile Road to I-96/M-14 will have one lane open. The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed and the eastbound and westbound 6 Mile Road ramps to southbound I-275 will also be closed.

Previously planned ramp closures as part of the I-275 project were delayed due to the closure of US-23 in Monroe County which needed I-275 as a detour route. Now that US-23 has reopened, additional ramp closures will occur for the I-275/I-94 interchange. Airport access is available at I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road.

Current ramp schedule: Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275: open

Westbound I-94 to northbound I-275: closing 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 - late October

Westbound I-94 to southbound I-275: closed through late October

Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: open

Northbound I-275 to westbound I-94: closing 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 - late October

Southbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: closed through late October

Southbound I-275 to westbound I-94: open

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.

I-275 PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.