Key Case Studies to be presented at SMi's 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Virtual Forum
SMi Group reports: 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Virtual Forum will feature key case studies from major projects in the regionAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS , October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through discussing specific case studies and highlighting the challenges of coordinating and operating an Infrastructure project in the region from the perspective of all involved, constructers, banks, financiers, lawyers, regulators, and consultants. The forum will provide insight into the new technologies and financing options available to get the best out of each project.
Benelux Infrastructure Virtual Forum two-day programme aims to provide information on current and future infrastructure projects, investment opportunities and explore new financing mechanism that are driving investment in the Benelux region. Benelux Infrastructure will convene on 17th and 18th November 2021 as a virtual conference with online access only.
Interested parties can register
A key benefit of this year's programme is that you will be presented with several case study updates from major projects in the region: including offshore winds, geothermal projects, PPP, and infrastructure schemes.
The key case studies that will be feature during the conference are:
1. Geothermal Energy in Belgium and the Netherlands
Toon van Ingelghem, Senior Investment Manager, PMV
2. The impact of climate change and pandemics on infrastructure investments
François-Yves Gaudeul, Director, Infrastructure Debt, Allianz Global Investors
3. Energy Transition in Belgium: increase in offshore wind capacity
Mathias Verkest, Project Manager - Mermaid Offshore Wind Farm, Otary
4. Adaptation Projects
Jeroen Zanders, Managing Director, Macquarie Capital
Hear from key professionals in the PPP, project financing and geothermal and infrastructure sectors who will discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.
Proudly Sponsored by: DIF Capital and Loyens & Loeff
SMi’s 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum
17 – 18 November 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
