Execs in the Know Is Proud to Announce Its Pledge to Be a Stigma-Free Company

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is proud to announce it has accepted the challenge of adopting a culture of openness, acceptance, and understanding regarding employee mental health and wellbeing and has formally taken the pledge to be a stigma-free company through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) StigmaFree Company initiative.

“Taking the pledge to be a stigma-free company has been an early focus of our Leading with Impact initiative,” said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Execs In The Know. “Mental health and well-being are not only important topics for us, but we also see this as top of mind amongst our friends, family, and the leaders within our CX leadership community as well. We are focused on driving awareness for mental health by leading the way to action and positive change and instilling hope by giving a voice to those who are all too often silent.”

NAMI’s StigmaFree Company initiative was launched in 2016 with the purpose of helping companies change the way they think about mental health. According to numbers from NAMI, about 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, costing the economy about $200 billion in lost earnings annually. Individuals who face mental health challenges are often isolated from the help they need due to misunderstandings that sometimes result in shame and inaction. The workplace can play a pivotal role in changing this reality. Mental illness is a serious health crisis that affects nearly 60 million Americans, so every effort counts and has the potential to save a life.

In addition to the company’s own commitments, Execs In The Know is also encouraging individuals and companies to get involved. Individuals can start their journey at the Execs In The Know Leading with Impact Mental Health Awareness page, where we’ve gathered resources along with information on how to get involved.

Execs In The Know is honored to be a stigma-free company through the guidance of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

To learn more about Execs In The Know’s Leading with Impact Initiative visit: https://execsintheknow.com/about-us/leading-with-impact/stigma-free-initiative/

To learn more about NAMI and StigmaFree, visit: https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Pledge-to-Be-StigmaFree

