Unbridled Capital Sells 4 Taco Bells in MS & AR
GUL BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Woodland Bell, Inc. in the sale of 4 Taco Bells in Mississippi and Arkansas. The restaurants were sold to existing Taco Bell franchisee Pacific Bells, LLC, led by Tom Cook. Franchisee Dick Cahill will be retiring after 45 years as a franchisee in the Yum system.
— Rick Ormsby, Managing Director
“It has been a great ride, and after almost five decades, I was ready to begin a peaceful retirement. I have known Rick for almost 20 years, and Unbridled’s track record has been impeccable. It was an easy decision to hire them to sell my Taco Bell business. Trust is hard to come by, and I knew I could trust the Unbridled team. Rick and Derek did a great job for our family. They helped us secure very competitive offers, and they stayed by our side throughout the arduous process of due diligence and closing. We are very happy with their representation of our family, and we endorse Unbridled Capital wholeheartedly,” said franchisee Dick Cahill.
“I absolutely love what I do - for many reasons. Perhaps my greatest joy is working for long-tenured, first-generation franchisees. They have so much experience and history, and their stories embody the goodness of the American Dream. Dick became a KFC franchisee 45 years ago and then became a Taco Bell franchisee several years thereafter. He and his family are an integral part of Yum’s history, including Dick’s tenure as AKFCF President and leader in both brands for many years. As such, we are honored to have helped the Cahill family in the sale of their Taco Bells. We also send best wishes to Pacific Bells on another acquisition. Congratulations to both parties on completing this transaction,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
As a condition of this closing and token of our appreciation, Unbridled Capital will make a charitable contribution to the Taco Bell Foundation, which assists employees in obtaining education, navigating crisis situations, and managing their personal finances. We want to be a blessing because we have been blessed.
Unbridled continues to see a record-setting franchise M&A market unfolding in 2021. We are currently engaged in 25 sell-side assignments and continue to maintain a fantastic closing percentage of over 90%.
