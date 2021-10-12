Spantale (AEL) : Amaury Leveaux, first Olympic Champion in history to launch an NFTs platform for sponsoring Champions
Spantale, Blockchain-based digital sports sponsorship platform, connects athletes and sponsors to make today's athletes tomorrow's champions.
Too many talents do not find funding to succeed… with Spantale every athlete can fully focus on their dreams”PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Olympic Games are one of the most-watched events on the planet and despite being held during the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 were watched by nearly 372 million people in Europe. Capturing this audience is the very essence of sports sponsorship. Indeed, more than any other sector, sport benefits from very high visibility, a large audience, and wide media coverage that companies want to benefit from to promote their products.
— Amaury Leveaux
While some athletes are already training "faster, higher, stronger" keeping the Paris 2024 Olympics in mind, most athletes cannot focus solely on training, due to a lack of financial support and sponsor visibility.
Spantale, a Blockchain-based digital sports sponsorship platform, powered by Olympic swimming champion Amaury Leveaux, connects athletes and sponsors to make today's athletes tomorrow's champions.
With Spantale, Amaury Leveaux makes sports sponsorship more accessible:
Amaury Leveaux, if you are a swimming fan, this name already rings a bell, as the athlete has so many titles to his name: Olympic Champion, European Champion, World Champion, world record holder in 100m freestyle, to name a few. Despite having become a top Olympic champion, Amaury has gone down the same path as everyone else and could have never achieved this beautiful sporting career, due to a lack of funding and support.
His observation is simple: "Too many talents do not find funding to succeed… with Spantale every athlete can fully focus on their dreams !"
Spantale is a platform allowing professional athletes and young talents to monetize their image and finance their sporting dreams through corporate sponsorship to focus entirely on achieving their performances. This solution without traditional intermediaries offers advantages for both parties.
For the athlete, fundraising is greatly simplified as the process is automated. The existence of a larger number of sponsors and suggested partners in line with one’s financing needs (training, competitions, travel, etc.) allows to easily establish the sponsorship relationship via a dedicated interface.
For the sponsors, beyond the possibility to identify a promising athlete detected by Spantale ambassadors very early, they have access to many athletes from different sports (horse riding, basketball, judo, soccer, handball, etc. …) and can even find an athlete in adequacy with their budget (10k € - 10M €). Spantale offers the sponsor the opportunity to choose which athlete to sponsor with associated sponsorship packages and other forms of engagement while providing the ability to monitor sponsorship performance in real-time.
Spantale transparently and accurately values an athlete using Blockchain technology, to create a unique token for each athlete called the “Athlete Performance Token” (APT) the value of which depends on the athlete’s performance and media influence/reputation
Fans will not be left out as they will be able to get involved in the evolution of the athletes’ performances by supporting them through the APT tokens that will be created for each athlete.
Sports sponsorship has almost unlimited potential in the digital age. Indeed, Spantale is redefining the approach and the concept of sponsorship by democratizing access to sports sponsorship. You don’t need to have a significant budget to realize a season, it adapts to the athletes you choose. In this vision, it is normal that the fans are at the heart of the process. Every fan is a sponsor in the making. Who has never dreamed of helping his favourite athlete to reach his dreams? With Spantale this dream becomes reality and not without rewards! But how is this possible?
AEL and Athlete Performance Token (APT), Spantale’s winning pair:
Spantale relies on the use of Blockchain technology to create a positive economy around the athlete and an ecosystem of solid partners such as Nice Handball (Cavigal), the Paris Eiffel Jumping, Émilie Gomis (Olympic basketball champion), Thomas Bouhail (Olympic Champion and first French Gymnastics World Champion), Vincent Parisi (Jiu-Jitsu World Champion), Steeve Guenot (Olympic and World Champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling) or Muriel Hurtis (World Champion of 4x100m relay).
The Spantale ecosystem is powered by its utility token, the AEL, which is complemented by APT tokens. Each athlete will have their token (APT) accessible via the Spantale platform. By using AEL tokens, sponsors benefit from preferential rates (20-50% discount) and customized sponsorship packages for athletes, teams, clubs, and sporting events. This allows companies to maximize their profit!
The community of sports fans will also find its place there, as AEL holders they will be able to express themselves on the various actions undertaken to develop and increase the interaction and engagement of fans with the athlete. They will also have exclusive access to sporting events and personalized products related to the athlete while being able to make donations to support their favourite athlete.
But what the APT tokens is used for?
The Athlete Performance Token is used to tokenize the performance and image of an athlete. These are NFTs (non-fungible tokens) represented by a card bearing the effigy of the athlete which reflects the athletic performance and the media impact of the athlete. The valuation of the APT evolves according to the sports performances and the reputation of the sportsman.
In addition to allowing quick visualization of each athlete performance, the APTs are therefore a key element in the monitoring of the progress of each athlete, acting as a guarantee of the veracity of the information (previously verified by Spantale) of the athlete and a possibility important enhancement of the athlete's image and associated products.
The great success of the private sale (8.5 M AEL) completed on September 20, carried out with a tokenization platform Tozex.io, as well as the support of high-level athletes such as Emilie Gomis, with a unique positioning in the sponsorship market and an experienced team in sports and Blockchain portends a bright future for Spantale.
Sports or crypto fans, sponsors, and companies, join the Spantale revolution: www.spantale.io
Amaury Leveaux
Spantale
email us here