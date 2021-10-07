Pamela Aloia's New Book 'The Current Is Only but a Moment' Out Now
Philly's Aloia is an energy practitioner and author who has focused the last 20 years on individual and collective energy healing.
It's astounding how often we take the beauty that surrounds us for granted.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A visual journal of one’s connection with nature might seem like an obvious choice for a new book, but for author and spiritual emissary Pamela Aloia it’s digging deeper to find what’s happening below the surface. Aloia’s new book, “The Current is Only but a Moment”, showcases the author’s travels, both near and far, with color photographs and exercises to find and seize the power to obtain inner peace. Achieving balance and understanding the universal pressures, Aloia aims to inspire readers to do the same.
— Pamela Aloia
Aloia’s physical immersion into a number of locations, is depicted in her words and elevated through the subtle but stunning photographs. “The Current is Only but a Moment” shares her discoveries through a lens that embraces the magnificence of human nature alongside Mother Nature. Aloia’s precise and gregarious writing style offers readers a unique emotional escape and mindfulness found in nature. The book outlines the importance to regulate, shift and align one’s thoughts and actions with that of upward intention.
“It's astounding how often we take the beauty that surrounds us for granted,” Aloia said. “When I took the time to truly notice and allow myself to be part of the scene and moment, rather than a spectator, that’s when the magic happened...my heart and mind opened more and more fully.”
Aloia is an energy practitioner and author who has focused the last 20 years on individual and collective energy healing. In 2003 she opened Sol Angel, an energy center, where she has been offering insight and instruction for people to enhance life experiences, expand their consciousness, enhance their intuition and increase their energetic awareness. Prior titles by Aloia include “The Daily Cloak”, “52 Pick Me Up” and “Nurturing Healthy Change”. She is available for individual sessions and meditations and more. Aloia is a graduate of La Salle University.
