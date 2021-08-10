Supergroup Alan Hewitt & One Nation Announce Fall Tour
Grammy nominees Alan Hewitt & One Nation hit the road before headlining Progstock Festival. Their album "2021" lands September 17 via Bob Frank Distribution.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touring in support of their sophomore album “2021” landing September 17 via Bob Frank Distribution (BFD), Grammy nominees Alan Hewitt & One Nation will hit the road starting September 24 in Michigan, hitting New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania, before headlining the 2021 Progstock Festival in New Jersey, October 2 - 3. Hewitt, keyboardist for the legendary rock band The Moody Blues, is anxious to have live audiences experience the vibrancy and cohesiveness of the band’s rock, jazz and funk fusion.
“I’m very excited to get back out on the road and perform great music with great musicians for all of the fans that have hung in there during this weird time in our lives,” Hewitt, who also has 10 solo albums under his belt, said. “It will be nice to see those smiles
and feel the energy of playing live again.”
The synergy from the stage will be natural given the grooves and rhythms Alan Hewitt & One Nation deliver in “2021”. A follow-up to the Grammy-nominated and Global Award winning debut album “Evolution” (2015; Sony Red), “2021” features “One Step Closer” and the epic “We’re One Nation” out now.
Watch the “2021” Trailer here.
Pre-Order “2021” here.
Alan Hewitt & One Nation is highlighted by an all-star lineup with keyboardist Alan Hewitt from The Moody Blues & John Lodge, award-winning guitarist Duffy King (John Lodge) drummer Billy Ashbaugh (The Moody Blues, Pat Benatar, NSync) and bassist David C. Johnson (The Neville Brothers, Aaron Neville Quintet). Alan Hewitt & One Nation fuses rock, jazz and prog, returning to Hewitt’s roots when he was inspired by Chick Corea’s Return to Forever, Weather Report and British Prog groups. The upcoming sophomore release ventures more into progressive rock with lush vocals and intense arrangements reminiscent of early Yes and Genesis but still retains their own hard driving fusion identity.
BFD distributes over 50 labels including EDEL Germany in North America, who have had recent chart success with Alice Cooper and Deep Purple. BFD is a Top 20 global partner for The Orchard.
Alan Hewitt & One Nation Fall 2021 Tour:
September 24 | Petoskey Mich. | Walloon Lake Winery Pavilion
September 25 | Traverse City, Mich. | Private event
September 26 | Detroit, Mich. | Billy’s Tip’n Inn
September 27 | Lansing, Mich. | Urban Beat
September 29 | Pittsburgh, P.a. | T.B.A.
September 30 | Sellersville, Pa. | Sellersville Theater
October 1 | Albany, N.Y. | T.B.A.
October 2 | Rahway, N.J. | Progstock Festival
October 3 | Rahway, N.J. | Progstock Festival
October 4 | Annapolis, Md. | Rams Head On Stage
October 7 | Virginia Beach, V.a. | T.B.A.
“2021” Album Track Listing
1. “One Step Closer”
2. “Hard Rain”
3. “Volt”
4. “We’re One Nation”
5. “High Above”
6. “The Enigma”
7. “Madhatter’s Illusion”
8. “Return to Orion”
