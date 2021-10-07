Bridge Closure Next Week on Minnequa Road in Canton Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville – Motorists are advised that a bridge on Route 3027 (Minnequa Road) will be closed next week between McFadden Road and McMurray Road in Canton Township, Bradford County, for a bridge repair project.

On Tuesday, October 12 through Friday, October 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will repair the bridge that carries Minnequa Road over Alba Creek. A detour using Route 414 in Canton Borough, Route 14 and Route 3028 (Windfall Road) in Canton Township will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed on Friday, October 15, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

