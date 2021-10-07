Renovated, Tobia Scarpa Modernism Estate in Barcelona to Auction Without Reserve

Barcelona Mews House, 12 Passatge de Sant Felip, Barcelona, Spain Four-storey townhouse with Tobia Scarpa modernism interior and original façades High ceilings and tall windows invite bright natural light 122 m2 sun terraces and pool Charming English patio and gardens

In cooperation with Salvador Font of Font Real Estate, this Barcelona mews house will auction No Reserve in November.

Having watched [Concierge Auctions] success over the years, especially in the European market, I know their platform will attract the global attention necessary to sell a property of this caliber...” — Salvador Font, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED SATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A secret oasis in Barcelona, this Barcelona mews house will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Salvador Font of Font Real Estate. Currently listed for €3.95 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 16-19 November, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"I'm looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions for the first time. Having watched their success over the years, especially in the European market, I know their platform will attract the global attention necessary to sell a property of this caliber in an expedited time-frame," said listing agent Salvador Font. "This one-of-a-kind estate located in a unique private passage in Barcelona, features interiors by distinguished Italian architect Tobia Scarpa, a postmodern Italian designer known for the way he combined steel, wood, and glass with simple elegance.”

Nestled in the stylish, pedestrian-friendly El Putget i Farró neighborhood with proximity to gastropubs, restaurants and tapas bars, this beautiful property is positioned along a one-block gated passage evoking peacefulness and solitude. Tranquility begins through a resplendent front garden, while a historic façade and Venetian mosaic floors give way to the simple elegance of Scarpa modernism inside. Intriguing staircases cut through the architecture’s crisp, geometric lines, and flow into an airy aesthetic. From two mezzanine floors with double-height bedrooms, expansive views the serene ivy-coated courtyard can be seen through eighteen 3.3-meter windows on the rear façade. Blending history with modern luxury, harmony and inspiration await at this lavish location near the coast.

Additional features include five bedrooms; five bathrooms; an expansive rooftop terrace pool; elevator; multiple gardens; and more.

Set between the Barcelona coast, Montjuic (home of the 1992 Olympics and the majestic Serra de Collserola Natural Park ( 22 times larger than New York's Central Park), El Putget i Farró, a tranquil, stylish neighborhood of the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi district, the second largest neighborhood of Barcelona. With minimal traffic, the small-town European atmosphere lends itself to experiencing Barcelona unhurried. New and old attractions encapsulate the historic yet modern section of the city, with the basilica La Sagrada Familia equidistant to experiences like Barcelona’s contemporary art museum. Alongside impeccable architecture lay rolling hills, verdant public parks and gardens. Long beaches of golden sand and blue waters line the coast. The graceful Collserola mountains offer 8,000 hectares to be explored. Cycle, birdwatch, and hike through lush Mediterranean flora overlooking Catalonia and the Balearic Sea. El Putget i Farró is idyllic, calling to anyone looking for the perks of city living, but where solitude and serenity are only one step away.

This stunning period property is available for showings daily 1100 to 1400 and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

