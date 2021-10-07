Schell Games Welcomes Former Gameforge Executive as CTO
Schell Games, a leading game development company specializing in entertainment and educational experiences, announced the appointment of Jeff Brown as CTO.
Jeff's extensive experience in the video game industry will help us further build our legacy of iterating and advancing engineering best practices in emerging technologies. ”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Schell Games, a leading game development company specializing in entertainment and educational experiences, announced the appointment of Jeff Brown as Chief Technology Officer, a new role within the company. With the ever-changing technology landscape in games and virtual reality, Schell Games’ leadership established this position to accelerate its focus on innovation and growth. Jeff will manage all aspects of technology and advancement while directing the company’s engineering group.
— Jesse Schell
“We are delighted to have Jeff join our executive team and share his wealth of knowledge with our company,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. “His extensive experience in the video game industry will help us further build our legacy of iterating and advancing engineering best practices in emerging technologies. We will rely on his expertise as we continue to evolve our tech stack for client work and original IP.”
Brown has more than 25 years of experience in the video game and entertainment industries, primarily focusing on technology. Collectively, he has more than 35 years of experience in the technology industry and nearly 20 years of experience in executive management. Before joining Schell Games, Brown served as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Director, and Executive Board member for Gameforge 4D, a large European video game publisher. Prior to Gameforge, he served as Chief Technology Officer of Cheezburger, Inc., a large media company. Brown has also worked at several prestigious companies, including Valve, THQ, and Electronic Arts.
“I’m thrilled to join Schell Games in an engineering capacity,” said Brown. “The company is a visionary in the games industry, and I’m excited to contribute to the studio’s discoveries and successes. With my deep technical experience, I hope to drive strategic initiatives forward, while defining team goals and streamlining processes.”
For more information, visit the Schell Games website or view the press kit.
Kat De Shields-Moon
Schell Games
kdeshields@schellgames.com