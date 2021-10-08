Strategist Lori Hamilton Shares How Storytelling Has Led To Success As A Consultant In Interview With DotCom Magazine
DotCom CEO calls Lori a “leading expert in customer insight and engagement.”
Curiosity opens the door to insights.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Hamilton is a strategist, entrepreneur, and comedian. She speaks three languages, has lectured at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications and has a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA. In a recent interview with DotCom Magazine, Lori discusses how her education and background in language and storytelling have given her the tools to create her successful consulting company, Prosperity Productions.
— Lori Hamilton
“We use language as behavior, as stories to connect us…in analyzing movies or plays, there is no judgement…my goal when I’m trying to find those deep insights is not to be the smartest person in the room, but the most curious,” Lori said.
She goes on to explain that linguistics is about storytelling and acting is about teamwork. Understanding the importance of storytelling is what led her to her unique consulting approach. Lori engages both the businesses by asking them to tell the stories behind their goals and products. She then gains insight into their customer base by asking their audience to describe the value they have found in the business. By using the power of language and focusing on creating an open honest space for them to express themselves, Lori can access a deeper perspective on the company’s value and is able to show them how to connect that value to their customers.
She and her company have generated over $3 billion in incremental income for their clients, won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including multiple Best of Show Awards – Addy, Amy, Effie, Clio, as well as the coveted Burke Award for marketing communications excellence from Johnson & Johnson. In addition to their client work, they have been asked to teach insights to global organizations such as Google, Amazon, Samsung, Accenture, MetLife, ConAgra, and more than 10 of the largest marketing and communications firms in the world.
You can watch the rest of Lori’s interview with DotCom Magazine here.
Client Reviews:
“Wow! I mean…wow! Did you ever work with…wow…someone and just walk away…wow…stunned. More energy and enthusiasm than a team of marketers could ever muster, with walk-into-a-pole brilliant ideas coming out of her mouth one after another – like she was just chatting. Wow!” – Mark Truss, Chief Research Officer at Wunderman Thompson.
“I have worked with Lori on numerous projects and have found her to be a first-rate researcher. She is inventive in designing studies and guides. She is a truly gifted interviewer who can elicit gems from any respondent, no matter how shy or difficult. And she does a great job of finding and illuminating insights. As a bonus, she’s very collaborative and always fun to work with.” – Hope Picker, VP, Insights at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About Lori:
As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, and Pace University.
Background in Storytelling by Lori Hamilton