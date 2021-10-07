New patent application uses air volume to change the pitch of drums by 500%

Five notes from a monophonic drum. Tabla or tympani-like sounds are possible with piston & foot-pedal device available on Kickstarter now.

The Djambla is an amazing leap forward for percussionists and drummers. It creates a palette of sounds and tones from a monophonic instrument. Like the wah-wah was to guitar, this is to the drum.”
— Randy Bachman - The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small company in Vancouver Canada has patented a new device for dynamically altering the pitch of a drum and have taken their idea to Kickstarter where it’s reached 80% of its funding goal in the first days. ‘The Djambla a whammy bar for drums’ is the world’s first device to dynamically (on demand) change the pitch of a drum up to 5 notes, without touching the drum head (no stretching). The Djambla does this acoustically, so no electronics are involved. A foot pedal controls a piston that travels up & down the inside of the drum, controlling the airflow. Five inches of travel is roughly equivalent to five whole notes.

The Djambla is the brainchild of Hannu Rauma, marketing executive, guitarist/drummer, and father of 8. He and his 5 sons, father, and nephew have set up shop in their 2 car garage in the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. They’re hoping to raise enough funds to get 150-200 units into the hands of the innovator drummers that will pick up on the new palette of notes and tones and help bring a new style of drumming to the world.

The name Djambla comes from a mash up of two very popular drums, the African Djembe and the Indian Tabla. Djembe + Tabla = Djambla, and the name conveys the effect it can have on the typical monophonic drum. Their patented technology applies to all drums but they’re focusing on the goblet style drums first: djembes, doumbeks, and darbukas.

They say the simplest inventions are the best because they don’t take a lot of convincing to put them into use. This couldn’t be truer for The Djambla. The device inserts into your drum in seconds and it’s ready to go. Just one audition and you’ll wonder where pitch control for drums has been all your life. Why hasn’t someone done this before?

The Djambla - a whammy bar for drums on kickstarter

The Djambla is a revolutionary product that is going to change the world of drumming as we know it. Our technology will enable drummers a means of expression that hasn't existed until now. Djambla Drums & accessories is a Vancouver BC company producing products that are hand-made in Canada by European craftsmen, using only the finest hardwoods, aluminum, and hardware, in our backyard garage. We make sure each and every unit is as good as it can be but we have our eyes to the future where we will expand into a proper shop with the machinery needed to create a world-class product for our customers.

