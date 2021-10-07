Blackbird Creek Reserve Hosts Fall Festival

A craftsman plies his trade during a recent Blackbird Creek Fall Festival at the Blackbird Creek Reserve in Townsend. Blackbird Creek is part of the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Family fun, food and entertainment await visitors to the 13th annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve (DNERR) hosts the festival at the reserve, along the banks of Blackbird Creek. The festival will take place rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Road, near Townsend.

Woodworking at the Blackbird Creek Fall Festival in Townsend. This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve, consisting of the Blackbird Creek Reserve and the St. Jones Reserve in Dover, is part of a national system of reserves that protects more than 1.3 million acres of coastal land and water.

“The festival is a popular event that provides free fun for the whole family, while also providing opportunities to learn about the natural and cultural heritage of the Delaware Bay,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.

The festival will feature traditional crafts, a chainsaw carver, hands-on learning about the estuary, canoeing, live music, food trucks and kids’ activities. Visitors may also browse the works of artisans, enjoy hayrides, go on a guided hike of the reserve and check out the educational exhibitors.

Families also can get a “passport” and earn a prize by visiting all the participating stations throughout the festival, learning about the natural resources and heritage of the Delaware Bay through games, demonstrations and challenges.

More information on the Blackbird Creek Fall Festival is at de.gov/blackbirdfestival.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, Michael.Globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

###