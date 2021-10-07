Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by the end of 2027
Latest Chemical Industry Report Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market included in Marketresearchreports.com databaseLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linear alkylbenzene (LAB) is mainly used as a commodity for the production of sulfonic acid (LABSA) through the reaction of sulfonation, which is neutralised for the production of sodium linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS), the main anionic surfactant used in the industry. LAB finds extensive application in the manufacture of domestic detergents, institutional and industrial cleaners.
LAB industry has low technology barrier and is a labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world LAB industry. The main market players are CEPSA, Sasol, ISU Chemical, Unggul Indah Cahaya, Indorama, ECHEM, Farabi Petrochemicals, etc. The consumption of LAB increased to 3596.4 MT in 2020 from 3298.4 MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 2.19%.
In 2020, the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market size was USD 4056.77 million and it is expected to reach USD 4739.68 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.55% between 2021 and 2027.
In the consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the main consumption region due to the bigger demand for downstream applications. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region occupied 55.03% of the global consumption volume in total.
LAB has mainly four types, which include HF Paraffins, AlCl3 Paraffins, Solid Catalyst-Detal, and HF-Olefins. With the washing function of LAB, the downstream application industries will need more LAB products. Therefore, LAB has huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance LAB through improving technology.
The major raw materials for LAB are Normal paraffin and benzene. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact the production cost of LAB, and then impact the price of LABSA. The production cost of LAB is also an important factor that could impact the price of LAB. The LAB manufacturers are trying to reduce production costs by developing production methods.
