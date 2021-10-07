floLIVE Commissions new IoT Connectivity Survey from Kaleido Intelligence
We’ve launched this survey to gather the exact Voice of the Customer, and learn how we can help IoT MVNOs and MNOs with the connectivity and networking solutions they offer to their customers.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases, both privately and over the cloud, announced today the launch of a global IoT connectivity survey, undertaken by independent research firm, Kaleido Intelligence.
“Cellular IoT is undergoing unprecedented demand, with connections set to increase by over threefold between 2020 and 2025 to reach $5.7 billion” said Steffen Sorrell, Chief of Research, Kaleido Intelligence. “On the one hand, this presents a tremendous opportunity for operators and service providers. On the other hand, more often than not, businesses need support for as well as third-party expertise in connecting assets on a global scale. Varied cellular technologies, evolving Quality of Service needs, business models, management and regulatory compliant requirements present real challenges for operators and service providers. Within this context, Kaleido Intelligence and floLIVE have launched a global IoT connectivity survey to uncover perceptions surrounding the ecosystem in addition to where critical pain points lie, with a view to understanding how these can be addressed to meet enterprise market demand.
The survey will ask essential questions around critical pain points for MNOs and IoT MVNOs, including the cellular technologies they are leveraging, their evolving needs in terms of Quality of Service, and the management and compliance requirements that are slowing them down.
"As a leading IoT MVNE, it's critically important for us to keep our finger on the pulse of the industry” said Asaf Gigi, VP Marketing at floLIVE. “We’ve launched this survey to gather the exact Voice of the Customer, and learn how we can help IoT MVNOs and MNOs with the connectivity and networking solutions they offer to their customers.”
Survey responses are being collected now, with anonymized results published in Q4 of 2021.
If you’re interested in taking part in the survey, and receiving a free copy of the report - reach out to Kaleido Intelligence directly here.
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global IoT cellular connectivity solutions. Its unique global connectivity service floNET provides enterprises and mobile operators with fully compliant, highly performant, and globally agnostic connectivity. The platform encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals, from a full GSM IoT-oriented core network, through to IoT BSS, device and eSIM management and targeted IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via floLIVE’s global cloud. For more information, visit www.flolive.net
About Kaleido Intelligence
Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist research firm working within the financial and telecoms sector. We're an expert team of researchers, well experienced in helping clients through a range of research solutions including strategic insight, competitive intelligence, trend analysis, marketing and product strategy. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering Data Forecasts by Market, Historical & Forecast Viewpoints, Competitive Intelligence, Strategic Insight and Trend Analysis. https://roaming.kaleidointelligence.com/
