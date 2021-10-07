Plan for closure at SR 143 and I-10 tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 6)

PHOENIX – Drivers should plan for an overnight ramp closure tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 6) at SR 143 and Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, so crews can repair a crash attenuator. Detour: Drivers can access eastbound I-10 by continuing south along SR 143/48th Street to Broadway Road.

Work is occurring in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Work began in July, and ADOT anticipates construction will continue through late 2024.

Schedules are subject to change because of weather and unforeseen situations. ADOT encourages everyone who lives, works and drives in the project area to download the project’s free app and sign up for email alerts. Information is also available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Government’s Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.