Introducing Stage Right Coffee The Premiere Direct to Consumer Coffee Crafted in Southern California
This small batch hand crafted coffee is the brain child of Southern California Native Robert Ortiz, who merged his love of coffee and music.
SRCC is inspired by the music scene from my youth. We have worked tirelessly to bring an exceptionally curated collection of flavors and blends that we know will be enjoyed by all coffee lovers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage Right Coffee Company brought to you by Southern California native Robert Ortiz has officially launched. Stage Right Coffee Company (SRCC), an independently owned coffee company, is the brain child of a coffee lover and guitar tech who works stage right. Ortiz spent most of his time traveling the world as a roadie with bands including Blink 182, Pharrell, No Doubt and System of a Down.
— Founder, Robert Ortiz
While traveling around the world, he discovered his passion and taste for all sorts of coffee, blends and brews. As the go to on the road as to what coffee was good or where to get the best pour over, he began exploring the idea of launching his own small batch coffee company. When the touring industry came to an abrupt hault during the onset of the COVID pandemic, Stage Right Coffee was born, a subtle nod to his music touring history and passion for the coffee that came with it.
SRCC’s most recent batch of coffees has something for everyone, along with an Espresso, which until now, had not been released. Ortiz says “SRCC is inspired by the Do.It.Yourself ethos of the Southern California music scene I experienced in my youth. We have worked tirelessly the past year to bring you an exceptionally curated collection of flavors and blends that we know will be enjoyed by all coffee lovers.”
In an homage to his home state with a combination of his love of touring and his passion for music, SRCC has recently partnered with Incubus a band that is the epitome of California love, as well as The Pixies
one of the most iconic bands in rock and roll history.
These exclusive collaborations will include carefully curated coffee blends the bands themselves felt their fans would enjoy. Currently, Stage Right Coffee Company is sold exclusively online at www.stagerightcoffee.co
Stage Right Coffee Company’s latest offerings consist of:
Ocho Espresso, a combination of Guatemalan and El Salvadorian beans that brings you rich bold notes of Dark Chocolate, and Cinnamon Candy.
Baby, I love you, This El Salvadorian coffee is rich in flavor and tradition. This medium roast coffee offers notes of Watermelon, Berry, Plum, Vanilla Cake.
Burning Lights, Harvested and grown by award winning farmers in the Chiapas region of Mexico. This medium/dark roast offers notes of Rolo, Snickerdoodle, Lime and Honey.
For more information about exclusive launches, new blends, collaborations please visit
www.stagerightcoffee.co
