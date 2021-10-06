Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10.6.21

Published: Oct 06, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 45 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Industrial hemp products.

AB 218 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Change of gender and sex identifier

AB 260 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Guardianships.

AB 292 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Corrections: rehabilitative programming.

AB 315 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Voluntary stream restoration property owner liability: indemnification. A signing message can be found here.

AB 366 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Foster youth: placement of siblings.

AB 461 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – CalWORKs: welfare-to-work: self-employment

AB 625 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – State Public Defender: indigent defense: study

AB 638 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Mental Health Services Act: early intervention and prevention programs.

AB 670 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Child abuse or neglect: minor and nonminor dependent parents

AB 749 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Skilled nursing facilities: medical director certification.

AB 773 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Street closures and designations.

AB 779 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.

AB 790 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Consumer Legal Remedies Act

AB 818 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Solid waste: premoistened nonwoven disposable wipes.

AB 1015 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Board of Registered Nursing: workforce planning: nursing programs: clinical placements.

AB 1082 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – California Health Benefits Review Program: extension.

AB 1352 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Independent information security assessments: Military Department: local educational agencies.

AB 1391 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Unlawfully obtained data.

AB 1455 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Sexual assault by law enforcement officers: actions against public entities: statute of limitations.

SB 41 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Privacy: genetic testing companies.

SB 52 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – State of emergency: local emergency: planned power outage.

SB 71 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Infractions: community service: education programs

SB 317 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Competence to stand trial.

SB 332 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Civil liability: prescribed burning operations: gross negligence.

SB 366 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Automobile dismantling: task force.

SB 368 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Health care coverage: deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.

SB 383 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Juveniles: informal supervision: deferred entry of judgment.

SB 409 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Pharmacy practice: testing.

SB 535 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Biomarker testing.

SB 609 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – CalFresh.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 523 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. A veto message can be found here.

AB 865 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Childcare services: alternative payment programs: direct deposits: reserve funds. A veto message can be found here.

AB 990 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Prisons: inmate visitation. A veto message can be found here.

SB 50 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Early learning and care. A veto message can be found here.

SB 365 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – E-consult service. A veto message can be found here.

SB 665 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Employment policy: voluntary veterans’ preference. A veto message can be found here.

SB 675 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Property taxation: monthly installment payments. A veto message can be found here.

