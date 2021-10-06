Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,327 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10.6.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 45 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Industrial hemp products.
  • AB 218 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Change of gender and sex identifier
  • AB 260 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Guardianships.
  • AB 292 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Corrections: rehabilitative programming.
  • AB 315 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Voluntary stream restoration property owner liability: indemnification. A signing message can be found here.
  • AB 366 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Foster youth: placement of siblings.
  • AB 461 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – CalWORKs: welfare-to-work: self-employment
  • AB 625 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – State Public Defender: indigent defense: study
  • AB 638 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Mental Health Services Act: early intervention and prevention programs.
  • AB 670 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Child abuse or neglect: minor and nonminor dependent parents
  • AB 749 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Skilled nursing facilities: medical director certification.
  • AB 773 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Street closures and designations.
  • AB 779 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.
  • AB 790 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Consumer Legal Remedies Act
  • AB 818 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Solid waste: premoistened nonwoven disposable wipes.
  • AB 1015 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Board of Registered Nursing: workforce planning: nursing programs: clinical placements.
  • AB 1082 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – California Health Benefits Review Program: extension.
  • AB 1352 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Independent information security assessments: Military Department: local educational agencies.
  • AB 1391 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Unlawfully obtained data.
  • AB 1455 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Sexual assault by law enforcement officers: actions against public entities: statute of limitations.
  • SB 41 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Privacy: genetic testing companies.
  • SB 52 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – State of emergency: local emergency: planned power outage.
  • SB 71 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Infractions: community service: education programs
  • SB 317 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Competence to stand trial.
  • SB 332 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Civil liability: prescribed burning operations: gross negligence.
  • SB 366 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Automobile dismantling: task force.
  • SB 368 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Health care coverage: deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.
  • SB 383 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Juveniles: informal supervision: deferred entry of judgment.
  • SB 409 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Pharmacy practice: testing.
  • SB 535 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Biomarker testing.
  • SB 609 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – CalFresh.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 523 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 865 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Childcare services: alternative payment programs: direct deposits: reserve funds. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 990 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Prisons: inmate visitation. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 50 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Early learning and care. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 365 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – E-consult service. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 665 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Employment policy: voluntary veterans’ preference. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 675 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Property taxation: monthly installment payments. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10.6.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.