Governor Newsom’s housing and homeless accountability unit unlocks 7,500+ new housing units

Governor Newsom launched the Housing Accountability Unit in 2021 to assist cities and counties in fulfilling their legal responsibilities to plan for and permit their fair share of housing and to hold accountable those who fail to do so. In 2024 the Unit was expanded to include a focus on homelessness issues – including compliance with state laws as they relate to homeless housing — doubling down on an aggressive strategy to help build more homes and get people into housing.

“Whether housed or unhoused, we are all Californians bound to each other as we create a California for All,” said Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Tomiquia Moss. “Thanks to the collective action of cities and counties across the state, last year California housed over 73,000 Californians experiencing homelessness – including seniors, young adults, families with young children, veterans. We need the commitment and accountability of everyone if we are to continue to make progress. It is time for all cities to say yes to essential shelter and housing and diligently uplift residents by providing the services they need to be sheltered and housed in community.”

This focus on accountability has, in part, led to a 15-year high in housing starts in California. Since its establishment, the Housing Accountability Unit has supported the development of 7,513 housing units, including 2,765 affordable units, through enforcement actions and by working with local jurisdictions to ensure compliance with housing law.

The unit has taken 540 accountability actions to date, including filing four lawsuits.

“Our Housing Accountability Unit’s priority is to ensure the law is being followed and we are protecting the right of people to have a home,” said Department Housing and Community Development (HCD) Director Gustavo Velazquez. “We’ll continue to work in partnership and assist local jurisdictions that understand this. For those that do not, and try to circumvent the law with total disregard to the detrimental impact on their communities HCD will not hesitate to use all tools at our disposal, including taking them to court, to ensure housing is being built for Californians at all income levels. With the Governor’s expansion of our responsibilities and focus, we’ll redouble our efforts to ensure accountability.”

This week, the Housing Accountability Unit issued a Notice of Violation to the city of Norwalk for passing an ordinance banning the development of new homeless shelters – only weeks after Governor Newsom called on localities to utilize access to unprecedented funding to get people off the street and into shelter. This Notice of Violation warns Norwalk that should it not reverse course, California’s Department Housing and Community Development (HCD) may take further action, including referring the matter to the Attorney General’s office for litigation