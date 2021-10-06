Submit Release
Beaver dam analogs constructed on local wildlife habitat management area

Sheridan -

Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area was the site of an educational workshop about beaver dam analog construction on Sept. 10. Coordinated by the Nature Conservancy, with participants from local conservation organizations and land management government agencies, the workshop included a hands-on demonstration and five structures were completed on Amsden Creek by the group.

The structures are built by installing a line of posts, with a woven lattice of willow branches between them to create a semi-permeable barrier that is also sealed in some areas with sod and mud. The design of the structure is intended to slow - but not stop - the movement of water in small streams, which over time, creates conditions that will hopefully attract beaver to naturally populate the area and make long-term improvements to riparian area habitat.

Game and Fish Aquatic Habitat Biologist Travis Cundy will monitor the area in coming months with visits and photo points to document changes to the area.

 

- WGFD -

 

