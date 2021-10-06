A Cause for Celebration - Raleigh Nonprofit Releases the Long-Awaited Conviction: Songs of Hope from Women in Prison CD

Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women presents A Cause for Celebration 2021 and the world premiere of the Conviction: Songs of Faith from Women in Prison CD

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, October 12th from 4:30 – 6:30 pm, Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women (IPMW) will present A Cause for Celebration 2021 and the world premiere of the Conviction: Songs of Hope from Women in Prison CD, featuring powerful songs written by women while they were incarcerated in a North Carolina prison and funded by 288 individuals through a March 2020 Kickstarter campaign.

This hybrid event will feature both live and recorded music, video, powerful stories, and the second annual Hope Awards ceremony honoring three inspiring civic leaders: Capital Area Workforce Development’s Wake County Local Reentry Council staff, Community Success Initiative’s Dennis Gaddy, and local leader Jean Suber. The event will take place in person at the Raleigh Little Theatre’s beautiful Rose Garden and streaming online.

IPMW is a 41-year-old Raleigh-based nonprofit that equips women with the tools and support they need to heal, grow, and thrive both in prison and in the communities to which they return. The organization works in and around the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, providing chaplaincy services, transition education and reentry support for women determined to change their and their children’s lives for the better. IPMW operates four post-release reentry homes for women through the Women’s Reentry Project, which was launched in 2020 thanks to a generous investment by the local Anonymous Trust.

According to CEO Jennifer C. Jackson, “this event will provide a window into the lives of women who are too often unseen, unheard and therefore, overlooked. Women have been the fastest growing segment of the prison population over the past decade. We believe this event will inform, educate, and inspire by elevating the voices of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women through music and other forms of creativity and resilience."

Joining IPMW for this event is Durham-based restauranteur, author and actor Mike Rae Anderson as the Master of Ceremonies, and members of the group of songwriters who penned the catalogue of powerful songs that are featured on the album. Admission to the event is free. All donations will benefit the work of Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women. Registration for the virtual event is required to receive the event link. Visit www.ipmforwomen.org or email info@ipmforwomen.org for more information.

A Brief History

The first Conviction Concert was held at the Raleigh Little Theatre’s Goody Gadwin Theatre in April 2017. In 2018, Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women partnered with the Duke University Chapel for a presentation of Conviction 2018: Songs of Faith from Women in Prison. To now have the voices of these women available in this recorded format is a rare opportunity made possible by supporters of IPMW. The release of this CD was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19, and we are thankful now to be able to share this project with the broader community, as well as support the work of the nonprofit that made it possible.

