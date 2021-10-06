Earth Science Toolkits Available for Teachers

Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed Oct. 10-Oct. 16 Earth Science Week in Tennessee, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), in partnership with the American Geosciences Institute, will distribute toolkits to science teachers and home schoolers.

“Earth Science Week is the perfect opportunity to show students the importance of geoscience in Tennessee,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We’re glad we can provide educational tools for teachers and students as a way to increase environmental literacy.”

The 2021 Earth Science Week theme is ʺWater Today and for the Future,ʺ which will focus on the importance of learning how to understand, conserve, and protect water, perhaps Earth’s most vital resource.

Earth Science Week educational resources and activities will engage Tennesseans in exploring the importance of water and water science. Individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities will be engaged in building understanding of water's role in topics such as energy, climate change, the environment, natural hazards, technology, industry, agriculture, recreation and the economy. Each year Earth Science Week reaches more than 50 million people across the country and around the world.

Educators interested in receiving an Earth Science Week toolkit may contact Ron Zurawski at Ronald.Zurawski@tn.gov or (615) 532-1502. The toolkits are free of charge while supplies last. For more information about Earth Science Week, please visit this link.

Special items in the toolkit include: