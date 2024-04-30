'Kayaking 101' Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week

For the third year, Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are joining the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) to offer low-cost kayaking instruction Saturday, May 18.

The event is part of National Safe Boating Week. Last year, the event trained 279 students across North Carolina and Tennessee in 24 simultaneous Kayaking 101 classes led by nationally certified ACA instructor volunteers. The National Safe Boating Council recognized this effort with the Communications Community Impact Award.

As a result of the success realized in Tennessee and North Carolina last year, seven states are participating in the event this year with 43 simultaneous Kayaking 101 classes planned in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, and Florida.

"Doubling the number of classes and involving more states for more boaters is great,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We are happy to host these classes at Tennessee State Parks and grateful to the phenomenal volunteer instructors and our partners at TWRA and the ACA."

"We want all Tennesseans to be safe while enjoying the state’s beautiful waterways,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We are excited to be part of this great partnership to highlight outdoor recreation opportunities and paddling safety skills."

"Our instructor volunteers are so excited to share their love of the sport with newcomers and experienced paddlers alike,” said ACA Southeastern Chair Andrea White. “Just one day of training can make the difference between setting yourself up for a bad experience that ruins the sport for you versus setting yourself up for a whole lifetime of paddling fun."