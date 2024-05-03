8 Tennessee State Parks Offering Mother's Day Meals
Eight Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer meals on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, the perfect way to treat Mom and spend time together.
Parks Restaurants Hosting Mother’s Day Meals
- Pickwick Landing State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- Paris Landing State Park
- Henry Horton State Park
Details for the Meals
Pickwick Landing State ParkThe Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326
Mother’s Day Special in addition to its regular Sunday lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reservations not required but entire party must be present prior to seating.
- $20, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity, ages 12-under half-price, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount.
Natchez Trace State ParkThe Restaurant at Natchez Trace
567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd.
Lexington, TN 38351
Mother’s Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 731-968-8176. Reservation cut-off date May 11 at 3 p.m.
- $20.95 not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
David Crocket State ParkCrockett’s Mill Restaurant
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
All You Care to Eat breakfast and lunch buffet
Reservations not accepted. First come, first served, entire party must be present before seating.
- Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
$21, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, kids 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
- Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$29, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity, kids 6-11 half-price, 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
Montgomery Bell State ParkThe Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
1000 Hotel Ave.
Burns, TN 37029
Lunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Reservations required. Call or text 615-289-1153 or email reservations at montgomerybell.reservations@tn.gov. The manager will call you, text you or email you back.
- $29.95, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; gratuity included for any group of eight or more, kids 4-12 $19.99; 3 and under free
Fall Creek Falls State ParkThe Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
2536 Lakeside Drive
Spencer, TN 38585
Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reservations required. Please call 423-881-5241. Reservation cut-off date May 8.
- $36, not including tax, drink, or gratuity; kids 5-11 half-price; kids under 5 $5.
Cumberland Mountain State ParkHomestead Harvest Restaurant
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN 38555
Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with three seatings available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
Reservations not required but accepted for parties of eight or more. 931-484-7186
- $28, not including, drink, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-10 half-price; 5-under free; seniors 62-older 10 percent discount; military members 10 percent discount
Paris Landing State ParkThe Restaurant at Paris Landing
400 Lodge Rd.
Buchanan, TN 38222
Regular meal service
- Complimentary continental breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for guests of the Lodge at Paris Landing.
- Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Henry Horton State ParkConference Hall
4201 Nashville Hwy.
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
Lunch with seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Reservations required. Please call 931-364-2222, press 3. Reservation cut-off date May 6 at noon.
- $20, not including drink, tax, or gratuity; kids 10-under $10
Gift Opportunities
Tennessee State Parks remind everyone of excellent gift opportunities such as a subscription to the Tennessee Conservationist magazine or merchandise such as T-shirts, posters, and hats.