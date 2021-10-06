Submit Release
PennDOT Announces Official Completion of Route 322/Potters Mills Gap Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the official completion of the Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project near the village of Potters Mills. The completed project alleviates congestion and allows traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Starting in 2015, the project featured three phases:

• Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road.

• Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road and

• Phase Three reconstructed Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection with a roundabout.

“This project provides efficient travel, while enhancing driver safety” said District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “PennDOT is thrilled to announce the official completion of this challenging job”.

In total, the project cost $96 million. Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville was the contractor for Phase One. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College was the contractor on Phase Two and Phase Three. 

Project updates were provided on District 2’s dedicated page at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap.  Through November, the project page will remain available for those interested in learning more.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

