Route 1001 Main Street Lane Restrictions Start Thursday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 1001 (Main Street in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, October 7 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur as needed on Main Street between 6th Street and 8th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through the end of October. Crews from A. Merente Contracting will conduct subsurface utility location work. Additionally, restrictions will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following locations:

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #