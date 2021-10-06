PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for the Layton Bridge Preservation on Route 2022, Perry Township in Fayette County

​

Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plan display for the Layton Bridge Preservation project located on Route 2022 in Perry Township, Fayette County.

The project includes the Layton Bridge and Layton Tunnel located in Perry Township. Work will include repairing masonry elements at both portals of the tunnel, repair of the bridge floor, timber sidewalk, and repairs to the bridge deck, superstructure, and substructure as needed.

The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, October 8 and will be available through Friday, October 22.

To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Fayette County box, and then choose the Layton Bridge Preservation Project tile.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Ryan J. Thorn, P.E. at ryathorn@pa.gov or 724.415-1082. Media inquiries should be directed to Jay Ofsanik, Acting Press Officer at jofsanik@pa.gov or 724-439-7135 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135