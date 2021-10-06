Depot Street Closure - Yougwood Borough

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure of a section of Depot Street in Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County. The closure will begin the week of the October 11 and will continue until Monday, October 25.

The restrictions will be located between S. 3rd Street (Route 119 North) and Jacks Run Road. The closure will allow crews to perform drainage work. A marked detour will be in place using Trolley Line Avenue to 3rd Street and 4th Street.

