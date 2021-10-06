Route 3013 Todd Road Drilling Work Begins Thursday in Center Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling work on Todd Road (Route 3013) in Center Township, Beaver County, will begin Thursday, October 7 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Todd Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, October 13 between Farm Lane and the northern terminus of the roadway. Flaggers will control traffic. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #