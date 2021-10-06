Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restrictions this Week in Ambridge

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Ambridge- Aliquippa Bridge and the Laughlin Memorial Bridge over Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, October 7-8 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on Route 65 for bridge inspection activities according to the following schedule:

Thursday, October 7 – Route 65 lane restrictions in both directions (not simultaneously) in the area of the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, October 8 – Route 65 lane restrictions in both directions (not simultaneously) in the area of the Laughlin Memorial Bridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews from the Pickering, Corts & Summerson will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

