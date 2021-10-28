Shagun Malhotra Exclusive Interview with DotCom Magazine
I come from a family of hard workers and problem solvers. They are very supportive and loving people who have modeled me into a successful and strong woman.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, makers of ART, a leading provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, is pleased to share Shagun Malhotra’s exclusive interview with DotCom Magazine, a platform for all entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers. In this interview SkyStem’s Founder and CEO, Shagun Malhotra discusses her entrepreneurial journey with host Andy Jacob. A CPA, CIA and former auditor, Shagun designed ART for accountants. Having seen broken and inefficient close processes over time, she wanted to provide a more effective and automated way for accountants to do month-end work.
Sustaining her entrepreneurial and leadership spirit in this changing technological era takes strategic vision, commitment to innovation, and forward-thinking leadership. It is no secret that one’s habits and goals lay the foundation of one’s success, and Shagun’s journey to success is no exception. Shagun is one of the few people who have managed to turn their dreams into reality. She has successfully established a thriving business and is recognized as a leader in the fintech industry.
“I come from a family of hard workers and problem solvers. They are very supportive and loving people who have modeled me into a successful and strong woman.” says Shagun Malhotra. “It is important to have passion, patience and a strong commitment to customers and colleagues who make your vision a reality. No business can be built alone, it is necessary to acknowledge the talent you have.”
About DotCom
DotCom Magazine is the premier platform for entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers to share their company news, stories and personal journeys. DotCom Magazine provides featured stories about interesting CEO's and thought leaders. Their platform features reflect an amazing group of visionaries that have built amazing companies. DotCom Magazine asks questions about entrepreneurship, leadership, and what makes them tick!
About SkyStem LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful close and account reconciliation application for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
