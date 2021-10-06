Tukatech appoints Sevraj Syed as Country Manager, United Kingdom

Seviraj Sayed - Tukatech Country Manager, United Kingdom

Sevi joins Tukatech to help the Apparel Industry in the United Kingdom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tukatech (a division of TUKAgroup) announces Sevraj Syed as Country Manager, United Kingdom. With the continued expansion into the European market, Sevi (as known by many in the industry) will be responsible in overseeing the increasing demand for Tukatech within the UK market.

Sevi is a garment technical expert with a strong background in Industrial engineering and pattern making with decades of experience in the apparel industry. She worked for many UK retailers and brands, managing their supply chain in many countries.

Sevi worked as Regional Technical Manager, Far East for Source Direct International Limited; Head of Technical/Compliance, Quality/Head of Merchandising Clothing at Sainsbury’s Asia Limited, Hong Kong; and Head of Technical and Quality for TATA, Trent , she worked as a Country Manager, India and Sri Lanka for Kaufland. She was also Co-founder and Director of SMS Gartex, a consulting, sourcing and exhibition services agency for the UK, India, Americas, and Australia.

Sevi has a successful record of managing speed to market for quality products at the lowest price. She has also established effective company strategies for factory compliance (working closely with the Accord in Bangladesh), focusing on health and safety, social and corporate responsibility, and the environment.

“I have worked with many CAD\Virtual companies in my career. Tukatech is one company that has shifted the paradigm of the industry, not only with their advanced solutions for design, development, and manufacturing, but more importantly, their forward thinking as thought leaders in the industry. There is a lot of opportunity in UK at this present moment and large retailers in this region will appreciate the strengths and approach of Tukatech,” says Sevi on her new role with Tukatech.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sevraj Syed to the Tukatech team and look forward to learning from her expertise. She understands the UK fashion industry and the needs of fashion brands, service providers and major retailers,” comments Ram Sareen, Chairman and CEO of TUKAgroup.

About TUKAgroup: The Los Angeles Headquartered corporation consists of three global divisions to serve fashion businesses of all sizes. Tukatech, a fashion technology company, develops software and machinery for apparel product development and garment manufacturing. TUKAweb, a web-based service portal, is a hub of tools, subscriptions and services ideal for fashion students and entrepreneurs. TUKAcenters, global brick-and-mortar design cafes, offer workstations for apparel start-ups and freelancers to utilize Tukatech fashion technology for their businesses.