Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,193 in the last 365 days.

Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses to Adopt a Hybrid Work Policy

In Office Life

Woman working at desk at home

Quikteks Logo

The right technology and strategy can ensure the effectiveness of the flexible work model

Hybrid work has been shown to improve employee satisfaction, improve the company’s network security measures, and reduce in-office business costs such as additional workstations.”
— Andrew Rich, CEO
FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, the leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) in New Jersey, is encouraging businesses to adopt a hybrid work policy as many consider how to adjust to a return to the office. With employees expecting more flexible work options and many employers desiring for employees to return to the office, a hybrid work policy is a solution that benefits both employer and employee.

Quikteks’ guidance aligns with the findings from a recent study by Stanford’s Institute for Economic Police, which showed that 55 percent of workers in the United States want a mixture of working from home and working in the office. Hybrid work models are a mixture of onsite and offsite work. According to Quikteks founder and CEO, Andrew Rich, “Hybrid work has been shown to increase productivity, improve employee satisfaction, improve mental health, improve the company’s network security measures, and reduce in-office business costs such as additional workstations.”

Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and many other large corporations have announced they will allow employees to continue to work from home post-pandemic because of the benefits that remote and hybrid work offer. Hybrid models are being implemented in many forms, including a split-week model where employees work onsite two to three days a week, shift work where employees work at different times of the day, and week-by-week, where employees alternate working onsite and offsite weekly. However, the shift model is the least popular among employees as many find it hard to work either very early in the morning or late at night.

With the current competitive job market, companies offering a hybrid work model will increase job satisfaction among employees and attract top talent to open positions.

Implementing an effective hybrid work policy requires the right technologies and tools to ensure that employees are supported and productive in a flexible work model. Quikteks can be a trusted partner in implementing and supporting the right technologies to ensure the success of a hybrid work policy. Its team of experts can ensure that businesses have the right systems and equipment for hybrid work.

About Quikteks
Quikteks is the leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Fairfield, NJ serving small and medium sized businesses in the NJ/NY area. From technical help desk support to network security, Quikteks prevents IT issues, "techaches" and costly downtime, so businesses can accelerate their success.

Since 2002, we have been a trusted partner committed to providing the best level of IT practices and solutions to the small business sector, while maintaining small business prices. Our staff loves helping our clients succeed, and is dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service and support.

Simply put, Quikteks makes work work better. www.Quiteks.com

Andrew Rich
Quikteks
+1 973-882-4644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses to Adopt a Hybrid Work Policy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.