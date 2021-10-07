Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses to Adopt a Hybrid Work Policy
The right technology and strategy can ensure the effectiveness of the flexible work model
Hybrid work has been shown to improve employee satisfaction, improve the company’s network security measures, and reduce in-office business costs such as additional workstations.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, the leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) in New Jersey, is encouraging businesses to adopt a hybrid work policy as many consider how to adjust to a return to the office. With employees expecting more flexible work options and many employers desiring for employees to return to the office, a hybrid work policy is a solution that benefits both employer and employee.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
Quikteks’ guidance aligns with the findings from a recent study by Stanford’s Institute for Economic Police, which showed that 55 percent of workers in the United States want a mixture of working from home and working in the office. Hybrid work models are a mixture of onsite and offsite work. According to Quikteks founder and CEO, Andrew Rich, “Hybrid work has been shown to increase productivity, improve employee satisfaction, improve mental health, improve the company’s network security measures, and reduce in-office business costs such as additional workstations.”
Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and many other large corporations have announced they will allow employees to continue to work from home post-pandemic because of the benefits that remote and hybrid work offer. Hybrid models are being implemented in many forms, including a split-week model where employees work onsite two to three days a week, shift work where employees work at different times of the day, and week-by-week, where employees alternate working onsite and offsite weekly. However, the shift model is the least popular among employees as many find it hard to work either very early in the morning or late at night.
With the current competitive job market, companies offering a hybrid work model will increase job satisfaction among employees and attract top talent to open positions.
Implementing an effective hybrid work policy requires the right technologies and tools to ensure that employees are supported and productive in a flexible work model. Quikteks can be a trusted partner in implementing and supporting the right technologies to ensure the success of a hybrid work policy. Its team of experts can ensure that businesses have the right systems and equipment for hybrid work.
About Quikteks
Quikteks is the leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Fairfield, NJ serving small and medium sized businesses in the NJ/NY area. From technical help desk support to network security, Quikteks prevents IT issues, "techaches" and costly downtime, so businesses can accelerate their success.
Since 2002, we have been a trusted partner committed to providing the best level of IT practices and solutions to the small business sector, while maintaining small business prices. Our staff loves helping our clients succeed, and is dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service and support.
Simply put, Quikteks makes work work better. www.Quiteks.com
