John Singson meets Boxing Legend and Attorney General

From Left, Rob Bonta, Manny Pacquiao & John Singson

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful real estate entrepreneur John Singson had an amazing meeting with California's Attorney General, Rob Bonta and Manny Pacquiao, boxing icon at Pacquiao’s Los Angeles Home in Hollywood, California.

California Attorney General Mr. Bonta had a very good time speaking with Mr. Singson and Senator Manny Pacquiao about Philippine politics. The 8-division world champs’ desire is to discipline those who are dishonest in the government. Senator Manny Pacquiao had announced that he will be running for the President of the Philippines.

The meeting lasted few hours as Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks about corruption, drugs, criminality and many more.

The three superb men had a good time meeting and talking about their personal lives and careers.

Mr. Bonta and Senator Manny Pacquiao had met in the Philippine Senate floor back in 2019 and were very glad to had caught up again.

According to Singson "It was great. Just spoke about politics and our likes and dislikes. Just spoke about how honesty and loyalty will win the people's votes."

Its always good to consider doing things right even when no one is looking and stay close to God all the time." He said that sadly, in politics, there are no permanent friends nor enemies and only same interest.

Bonta mentioned during his speech as California's Attorney General appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom

“I am extremely humbled, deeply appreciative and very, very honored,” and “I am clear-eyed about the challenges that lie ahead for the state of California, the Department of Justice.” Excerpt from Los Angeles Times.

On the other hand, Manny mentioned during their conversation that he hopes to win the presidency because he wanted to have power so he can actually help criminality and corruption.