DATCP Announces 2021 Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board Election Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 6, 2021 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2021 Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board election results. The following soybean producers will serve a three-year term as elected members of the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board:

  • ​District 2: Justin Bauer, Eau Claire Includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jacks​on, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties
  • District 6: Steve Wilkens, Random Lake Includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties

​About the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans.

DATCP administers elections for all Wisconsin market orders. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

