Arizona State Archives Participating In #AskAnArchivistDay

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Archives is celebrating Archives Month this October and will highlight the importance of the State’s records and the archivists who preserve and provide access to them.

American Archives Month is a collaborative effort by professional organizations and repositories around the nation to highlight the importance of records and their enduring value. Archivists are professionals who assess, collect, organize, preserve, maintain control of, and provide access to information that has lasting value, and they help people find and understand the information they need in those records.

On Wednesday, October 13, Arizona Archivists will take part in an annual, nationwide social media initiative -- #AskAnArchivistDay. The Society of American Archivists created this event in 2011. The Arizona State Archives Facebook page will host the live event from 1-5pm. Participants can enter questions about records and the archiving and preservation process, and one of the Archives Team will answer. Information about this event and others across the State are available at the Arizona Archives Alliance Archives Month Events Calendar.

The State Archives, located in the Polly Rosenbaum State Archives and History building, collects, preserves, and makes available to the public and all branches of government, permanent public records, historical manuscripts, photographs, and other materials that contribute to the understanding of Arizona history.

For more information, please visit the AzAA Archives Month Calendar events: https://arizonaarchives.org/archives-month-calendar/ and the Arizona State Archives Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaStateArchives

-30-