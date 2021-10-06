2021-10-06 13:48:44.233 First $50,000 Prize on 'Rose Gold' Ticket Won In St. Charles

Submit Release
A Scratchers player from St. Charles County has claimed the first of five $50,000 prizes available in the Missouri Lottery’s "Rose Gold®" game. The winning ticket was sold at Thoele Convenience, 300 Houston St., in St. Charles.

Players have won more than $5.7 million in "Rose Gold" prizes since the game became available in late August, and the game still boasts over $29.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including two $1 million top prizes.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $68.7 million in prizes while playing in St. Charles County. The county’s retailers earned more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses in the same year, while educational programs in the county received more than $18.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com

