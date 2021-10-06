Big game carcass dumpsters available

Sheridan -

State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are in place to help limit the environmental spread of chronic wasting disease. In short, once all edible portions of the animal have been removed, the remaining carcass can be left in the field at the site of harvest. If the animal is removed from the field for processing, the carcass must be disposed of in an approved landfill or incinerator. Disposing of carcasses along highways or on public land is illegal and creates a negative public perception of hunters. Please read and adhere to all regulations for in state and out-of-state movement of carcasses.

This year, there are three unique opportunities in the Sheridan Region to facilitate the proper disposal of big game carcasses.

For the second year, the Bureau of Land Management is generously providing a dumpster off U.S. Highway 16 at the Mosier Gulch Recreation Area west of Buffalo for the collection of hunter-harvested big game animals. The dumpster is emptied by a professional sanitation company and BLM covers the cost of the dumpster and related landfill disposal fees. Last year, 500 to 700 pounds of carcass were emptied from the dumpster weekly between October and December.

Due to the success of that initial effort, the BLM is providing a second dumpster this year at the Petrified Tree Education Area east of Buffalo.

A third dumpster is in place at the pullout between Dayton and Ranchester on U.S. Highway 14. The dumpster is available for use throughout the hunting season and will be emptied weekly by a professional sanitation company. Bowhunters of Wyoming and the Mule Deer Foundation are covering costs associated with this dumpster location.

Game and Fish would like to thank the Bureau of Land Management, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Bowhunters of Wyoming, the Mule Deer Foundation, County Trash LLC and Bald Mountain Sanitation for making these dumpsters available as well as the City of Sheridan for accepting the carcasses from the Dayton/Ranchester dumpster at no charge.

Also, please note that carcasses can be disposed of for free at the City of Sheridan landfill during their regular hours of operation throughout the hunting season.

The landfill in Buffalo accepts big game carcasses for a nominal fee, based on weight, ranging from $3 to $10.

The Gillette landfill also charges a nominal fee based on weight, or Campbell County residents may include big game carcasses as part of their 12 fee-waived dumps per year.

See a statewide map of approved landfills and carcass dumpster locations.

- WGFD -