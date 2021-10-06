GRANT ESTABLISHES GRAND ISLE FIRST RESPONDERS ASSISTANCE FUND

Grand Isle first responders were there before Hurricane Ida, during the storm and in events after the storm. This grant to FOGI will assist First Responders.

When Hurricane IDA came ashore Grand Isle, LA was ground zero. The island was devastated by Hurricane IDA, resident homes were washed away, or severely damaged. The island looks like a war zone!” — Bob Stewart

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a $50,000 grant from the Bayou Community Foundation, the Friends of Grand Isle (FOGI) will create the First Responders Assistance Fund to provide financial assistance to Grand Isle’s first responders who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ida.

On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 with winds of 150 mph and a storm surge of 8 to 15 feet. Every home and building on Grand Isle were impacted, from roof damage to entire structures being swept out to sea. Grand Isle’s first responders have suffered incredible personal loss with the total loss of their homes or significant damage to their homes. Many of them stayed while the hurricane hit the island, and have continued to serve during the past month.

“Our first responders have bravely and selflessly served Grand Isle’s residents during this difficult time. We are grateful to the Bayou Community Foundation for its investment in the rebuilding of the island,” said FOGI Vice President Bob Stewart, Ph.D.

FOGI is currently seeking funds to assist Grand Isle’s residents and businesses in their rebuilding efforts. Persons wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to the recovery efforts can make that donation online through the FOGI’s website (www.FOGI.squarespace.com). Donations can also be mailed to:

Friends of Grand Isle

Post Office Box 575

Grand Isle, LA 70358