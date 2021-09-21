FRIENDS OF GRAND ISLE (FOGI) ANNOUNCES A FUNDRAISING EFFORT TO AID GRAND ISLE, LOUISIANA

ASSISTANCE FOR GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAND ISLE, LA – The Friends of Grand Isle (FOGI)announces it is creating a Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund to help the people and businesses of Grand Isle recover from the disastrous effects of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida has had a severe devastating effect on the island and the people that live and work there. Indeed, Grand Isle is one of the most severely impacted of all towns along the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle noted that Grand Isle is ground zero for the horrific storm with tidal surge ranging up to10 feet of salt water covering most of the island. Winds gusting to 150 mph or more created waves that crushed homes and snapped large numbers of power poles and those poles remaining are leaning at a 30- or 45-degree angle. Most power lines were downed resulting in a tangled mess of power lines, and hundreds of homes were affected by the tidal surge and winds. Roofs and siding were torn off and many roofs are completely gone. In some places on the western half of the island, homes are completely gone, swept out to sea, nothing left but the pilings that elevated them. The berm, or levee, protecting the island from the Gulf of Mexico was breached in many places. Sand from the near shore and beach was deposited across the island, particularly on the western half of the island and in some places is 2 to 4 feet thick on Highway 1 that runs the length of Grand Isle. Homes are without power or gas and most are without water. Indeed, it appears that water, power lines and gas power may not be fully restored on the island for some months.

Friends of Grand Isle (FOGI) was created after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita to assist Grand Isle recover from hurricanes. FOGI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, operated to:

• Support and aid residents and small business owners of Grand Isle, Louisiana who have been victims of severe storms

• Educate property and business owners in Grand Isle, Louisiana on issues concerning Grand Isle

• Lessen the burden of government organizations in Grand Isle, Louisiana

• Cultivate and promote civic and community improvements.

After Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, FOGI received over $350,000 from generous private foundations and another $150,000 from other contributors, and distributed it to Grand Isle businesses and people in need. Prior to Hurricane Gustav, FOGI estimated the unmet needs for Hurricanes Katrina and Rita repairs and restoration were greater than $5 million. After Hurricane Ida, FOGI estimates the damages to be greater than $40 million, plus the cost of federal projects to repair the berm that protects Grand Isle from Gulf of Mexico storms.

To assist in the recovery of the island and its people, FOGI created the Grand Isle Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund. Donations to the Grand Isle Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund will be used for:

1. general hurricane recovery;

2. recovery of first responders that live on the island;

3. recovery of people that live on the island;

4. recovery of local businesses; and

5. recovery and strengthening of infrastructure to help improve the resilience of Grand Isle structures

Persons wishing to donate funds to the recovery of Grand Isle can make that donation online through the Friends of Grand Isle’s website (www.FOGI.squarespace.com). All donations are tax deductible.

###

About Friends of Grand Isle

Friends of Grand Isle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Its mission is to enhance, assist, and preserve the jewel of our coastline, Grand Isle. Friends of Grand Isle maintains an active membership of nearly 300. Please visit the organization’s website for more information: www.FOGI.squarespace.com.

About Grand Isle

Grand Isle is Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island. Its seven miles are filled with crepe myrtles, oak trees, marsh trees, aquatic life, and water birds. While Grand Isle gained its fame as a recreation spot, visitors will find a thriving seaside community with petroleum and seafood industries. In fact, it was voted one of the 52 Places to Go in 2020 by the New York Times.

