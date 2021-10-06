Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,417 in the last 365 days.

RE: Traffic Alert I-89 SB at X14

UPDATE TO THIS TRAFFIC ALERT:

 

i-89 SB AT X 14 IS NOW BACK TO BOTH LANES BEING OPEN. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

 

VSP WILLISTON

802.878.7111

 

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 9:22 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert I-89 SB at X14

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I-89 SB at X14, the left lane is closed for roadwork. Traffic is at a standstill and backed up to X16 at this time.  

 

This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

RE: Traffic Alert I-89 SB at X14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.