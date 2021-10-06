RE: Traffic Alert I-89 SB at X14
UPDATE TO THIS TRAFFIC ALERT:
i-89 SB AT X 14 IS NOW BACK TO BOTH LANES BEING OPEN. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
VSP WILLISTON
802.878.7111
I-89 SB at X14, the left lane is closed for roadwork. Traffic is at a standstill and backed up to X16 at this time.
This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.