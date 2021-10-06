Information sought in the case of a dead bull elk found north of Ketchum

Fish and Game officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline on Saturday, October 2, 2021 reporting an intact bull elk with its head and antlers removed. With limited information to go on, the local conservation officer is asking the public to provide any information that may know about this bull elk found north of Ketchum.

The elk was found north of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters in the area of Konrad Creek. It’s thought that the elk was killed between September 28 and October 1.

If anyone has information that can help with this investigation they are asked to contact the Magic Valley regional office at (208) 324-4359, or contact Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at (208) 539-4403. Tips can also be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1- (800) 632-5999.