Citizant Certified by SBA as a Woman Owned Small Business
Citizant's official certification by the SBA as a Woman Owned Small Business enables its continued participation in the WOSB Federal Contracting Program.CHANTILLY, VA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant, Inc., an award-winning DevSecOps innovator and data engineering firm, has been officially certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a Woman Owned Small Business, enabling the company to continue participating in the WOSB Federal Contracting Program.
The U.S. government has a goal to award at least five percent of all federal contracting dollars to women-owned small businesses each year. Citizant was previously self-certified as a WOSB but undertook the more rigorous SBA certification process after Congress updated the WOSB certification regulations in May 2020.
“The new WOSB certification process will ensure the integrity and strength of the WOSB Federal Contracting Program,” said Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant. “Citizant is pleased to receive the SBA’s WOSB certification so we can continue to collaborate with agency procurement officials and advocate for the innovation, quality, and delivery excellence of women-owned enterprises. Especially during this period when the government is losing small business contractors at an alarming rate, the WOSB Federal Contracting Program can help strengthen the small businesses that form the core of America’s industrial base.”
Citizant was incorporated in 1999 as a Woman Owned Small Business and has supported the advancement and competitiveness of WOSBs throughout its history. In partnership with the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Citizant is advocating for the U.S. government to change the rules around “Category Management” procurement to prevent further depletion of the nation’s small-business supplier base.
In 2019, Citizant was honored with the USWCC Women Contractor Award in the “Innovation and Performance” category for its success at IRS implementing DevSecOps, which fully automated the build, test, and deployment of more than 110 enterprise applications and saved the IRS more than 20,000 hours annually.
# # #
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company employs leading experts in Agile transformation, DevSecOps automation, enterprise data management, and organizational maturity. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI® Development and Services Version 2.0, making Citizant the 4th company worldwide to achieve this distinction. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 27 states and Puerto Rico. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
