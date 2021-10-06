Lane Restrictions on State Road at the Landisville Interchange Project in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A contactor will implement lane restrictions this week on State Road (Route 722) at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange in Lancaster County.

Traffic on State Road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions under flagging from 7 AM to 6 PM tomorrow, Thursday, October 7, and Friday, October 8. There will be delays. Motorists should take alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.

Also planned for Thursday night: The right lanes in both directions of Route 283 will be closed at the interchange from approximately 9:00 PM to midnight so the contractor can install raised pavement markings.

This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

